German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Germany’s second biggest lender fell short of market expectations for net profit in the first quarter as the bank was hit by weak trading.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Germany’s No.1 utility said sales in the first quarter rose 28 percent to 35.7 billion euros ($46.39 billion), pointing to a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable energy units.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q1 results. The German insurer is expected to report its first-quarter net profit rose by nearly half to 1.273 billion euros. Poll:
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The consumer goods company said more price increases would help it meet its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower than expected 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The German potash and salt miner reported a slump in first-quarter underlying operating profit that nonetheless exceeded expectations as demand for potash fertilisers increased towards the end of the quarter.
Separately, it said late on Tuesday it was selling its nitrogen fertiliser unit to Eurochem, strengthening its focus on salt and potash mining.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The publisher kept its outlook after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks to its digital outlets.
Up 0.1 percent in Frankfurt
The German chemicals distributor affirmed its outlook after posting first-quarter operating profit that met expectations.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The drugs distributor said it was taking an impairment charge of 45 million euros ($58.5 million) on services provider Pharmexx, as it released first-quarter earnings ahead of schedule.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Germans books to perfumes retailer Douglas lowered its guidance for the current year as it reported second quarter results hurt by restructuring costs for its books division.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The operator of Frankfurt airport said operating profit at its ground handling segment could fall in 2012 due to a higher than expected pay deal and turbulent freight markets.
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Europe’s biggest independent steel trader said it would only reach its 2012 profit target if Europe’s economy improved in the second half of the year.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The rubber chemicals specialist said it sees 2012 EBITDA excluding one-offs rising 5-10 percent after reporting consensus-beating first-quarter results.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German scents and flavours maker raised its 2012 sales outlook, saying it was more upbeat on the year after a strong first quarter. It said it now sees sales up 3-5 percent this year, with an EBITDA margin of about 20 percent.
K+S - Proposed dividend 1.30 eur/shr
ALLIANZ - Proposed dividend 4.50 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE POST - Proposed dividend 0.70 eur/shr
FREENET - Proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr
LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.25 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -1.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.
German exports and imports both rose to record monthly levels in March, data showed on Wednesday, in another signal that Europe’s largest economy is fending off the euro zone debt crisis far better than others.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (By Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)