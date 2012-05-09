German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Germany’s second biggest lender fell short of market expectations for net profit in the first quarter as the bank was hit by weak trading.

E.ON

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Germany’s No.1 utility said sales in the first quarter rose 28 percent to 35.7 billion euros ($46.39 billion), pointing to a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable energy units.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q1 results. The German insurer is expected to report its first-quarter net profit rose by nearly half to 1.273 billion euros. Poll:

HENKEL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The consumer goods company said more price increases would help it meet its 2012 guidance as it reported a slightly lower than expected 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter revenue.

K+S

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The German potash and salt miner reported a slump in first-quarter underlying operating profit that nonetheless exceeded expectations as demand for potash fertilisers increased towards the end of the quarter.

Separately, it said late on Tuesday it was selling its nitrogen fertiliser unit to Eurochem, strengthening its focus on salt and potash mining.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The publisher kept its outlook after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks to its digital outlets.

BRENNTAG

Up 0.1 percent in Frankfurt

The German chemicals distributor affirmed its outlook after posting first-quarter operating profit that met expectations.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The drugs distributor said it was taking an impairment charge of 45 million euros ($58.5 million) on services provider Pharmexx, as it released first-quarter earnings ahead of schedule.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Germans books to perfumes retailer Douglas lowered its guidance for the current year as it reported second quarter results hurt by restructuring costs for its books division.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The operator of Frankfurt airport said operating profit at its ground handling segment could fall in 2012 due to a higher than expected pay deal and turbulent freight markets.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Europe’s biggest independent steel trader said it would only reach its 2012 profit target if Europe’s economy improved in the second half of the year.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The rubber chemicals specialist said it sees 2012 EBITDA excluding one-offs rising 5-10 percent after reporting consensus-beating first-quarter results.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German scents and flavours maker raised its 2012 sales outlook, saying it was more upbeat on the year after a strong first quarter. It said it now sees sales up 3-5 percent this year, with an EBITDA margin of about 20 percent.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

K+S - Proposed dividend 1.30 eur/shr

ALLIANZ - Proposed dividend 4.50 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE POST - Proposed dividend 0.70 eur/shr

FREENET - Proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports and imports both rose to record monthly levels in March, data showed on Wednesday, in another signal that Europe’s largest economy is fending off the euro zone debt crisis far better than others.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

