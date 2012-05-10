German stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom stuck to its full-year outlook after posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a stabilisation in its European businesses, which still struggle with a tough economic environment.

Separately, Bloomberg reported Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile USA was discussing a merger with MetroPCS Communications Inc.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s No.2 utility posted first-quarter profits that were in line with expectations, as losses from high gas purchasing prices and falling margins in generation were offset by higher profits at its oil and gas exploration unit.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Germany’s biggest airline will publish April traffic numbers.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The German building and industrial services provider reported first-quarter operating earnings doubled, in line with expectations, helped by asset sales.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The broadcaster reported quarterly results slightly above forecasts, boosted by higher advertising revenue at its core German-speaking TV business, and affirmed its 2012 outlook.

STADA

Indicated 3 percent lower

Germany’s largest independent generic drugmaker said first-quarter net income dropped 35 percent, worse than expected, on charges related to a cost cutting programme.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The travel group reported a second-quarter underlying loss before interest, tax and amortisation of 224 million euros, slightly better than expected, saying demand for holidays to North Africa was recovering.

CENTROTHERM

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Final Q1 results. The world’s No.2 maker of solar equipment already said last week it had posted a loss before interest and tax of 42.9 million euros, wider than the 7.3 million euros Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

Germany’s No.1 solar company posted slightly lower than expected operating earnings for the first quarter, confirming its margins would narrow this year due to increased competition in the market for solar inverters.

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 7.4 percent higher

Germany’s No.2 solar company unexpectedly posted a quarterly profit and said it was still aiming for an operating profit for the full year.

CONERGY

No indication available

A Chinese company is looking to buy almost 30 percent of the stricken German solar firm, FTD reported, citing company sources.

HANIEL

The family-controlled holding which has major stakes in Metro AG and Celesio will appoint SAP AG co-founder Henning Kagermann to its influential family council, Handelsblatt reported.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETINGS

ADIDAS - Proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Proposed dividend 0.69 eur/shr

BILFINGER BERGER - Proposed dividend 3.40 eur/shr

SGL CARBON - Proposed dividend 0.20 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

ALLIANZ - Dividend 4.50 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE POST - Dividend 0.70 eur/shr

K+S - Dividend 1.30 eur/shr

FREENET - Dividend 1.00 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 0.7 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei down 0.4 pct at 0600 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (By Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)