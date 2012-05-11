German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

A Deutsche Bank mortgage unit has agreed to pay $202.3 million to settle a civil fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice Department, one of the biggest government lawsuits over risky mortgage practices.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

T-Mobile USA CEO Philipp Humm said his company was not interested in wireless airwaves that its biggest rival, Verizon Wireless, has offered to sell.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Daimler’s Smart brand of two-seater cars is to add electric scooters to its range from 2014, following up on this year’s launch of a new battery-powered version of its Smart ForTwo car, it said on Thursday.

Related news

FRESENIUS

Indicated 4.8 percent lower

Fresenius SE said it plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help finance its takeover of hospital operator Rhoen Klinikum.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

A consortium led by French utility GDF Suez has made a firm offer to buy E.ON’s gas pipeline network, which Germany’s No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily Les Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.

Related news

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company reported a smaller-than-expected net loss for the first quarter, citing progress of its major project “The Squaire” at Frankfurt’s airport and first rental income from the building. Poll:

Related news

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company said its first quarter group profit rose to 14.4 million euros in the first quarter.

Related news

IPOs

Rockwood Holdings Inc and Finnish partner Kemira Oyj are preparing to float their titanium dioxide (TiO2) unit Sachtleben, possibly as early as the third quarter, people familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETINGS

FRESENIUS SE - proposed dividend 0.95 eur/shr

FRAPORT - proposed dividend 1.25 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

ADIDAS - Dividend 1.00 eur/shr

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Dividend 0.69 eur/shr

BILFINGER BERGER - Dividend 3.40 eur/shr

SGL CARBON - Dividend 0.20 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at 0457 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final inflation data for April. Consumer price index +0.2 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y. Reuters poll wass for +0.1 pct m/m and up 2.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)