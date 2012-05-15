German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Europe’s biggest insurer saw operating profit rise 40 percent to 2.330 billion euros ($3 billion)in the first quarter, as low damage claims and rising revenues in property-casualty insurance put the company on course for its 2012 earnings target.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s biggest steelmaker, forecast a slump in full-year adjusted operating profit after costs at its mills in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe’s debt crisis weighed on its earnings.

MERCK KGaA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German drugs and chemicals maker said its underlying core profit would rise to 2.8-2.9 billion euro ($3.6-$3.7 billion)this year, up from 2.73 billion in 2011.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The German pay TV broadcaster reported quarterly results ahead of expectations as it added more customers than expected.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Germany’s second-largest airline said earnings would continue to develop positively in 2012 after it reported a smaller than expected loss for the first quarter thanks to a tax gain and cost cuts.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Germany’s second biggest steelmaker posted a slightly bigger than expected quarterly loss after the euro zone debt crisis rattled its customers and weighed on the price of steel.

HAMBURGER HAFEN

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

Q1 results. The provider of logistics services at the Hamburger sea port said first quarter operating profit dropped 22.6 percent, citing lower earnings quality and expenses for the reorganisation of a terminal in the Container segment.

NORDEX

Indicated up 3.3 percent

The German wind turbine maker posted a wider-than-expected operating loss in the first quarter, mainly hurt by low capacity utilisation and falling margins.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.0 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Tuesday’s close.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CENTROTHERM - UBS has raised the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’

SYMRISE - DZ Bank has cut the stock to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

SYMRISE - 0.62 euros/share dividend proposed

PRO7SAT1 - 1.17 euros/share dividend proposed

LANXESS - 0.85 euros/share dividend proposed

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product grew a surprise 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - well ahead of a consensus forecast, as exports helped the economy bounce back from contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

May ZEW due ay 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 19.0, down from 23.4 in April. Current conditions seen at 38.0, down from 40.7 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS