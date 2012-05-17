German stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday in Germany, though the Frankfurt stock exchange is open for trading:

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.9 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 1.7 percent higher

Berlin’s new airport will probably not open before March 2013 because of problems with fire regulations, sources said on Wednesday, further embarrassing authorities who had predicted a three-month delay from the original date of June 3.

E.ON

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Italian gas transport group Snam and Belgium’s gas company Fluxys said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to buy the 15.09 percent stake of German utility E.ON in Interconnector for 127 million euros ($162 million).

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company has sued to stop a U.S. sporting goods retailer and a skateboarding equipment maker from selling sneakers with three parallel diagonal stripes, a design it contends looks too much like its own.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The Nabucco Consortium has submitted a proposal for the smaller Nabucco West version of its pipeline project to the Shah Deniz 2 group that plans to ship 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Azeri natural gas to Europe, the Nabucco group said on Wednesday.

CARS

Britain is on the cusp of securing a deal that would see General Motors build the next generation of its Astra compact model at Ellesmere Port rather than in Germany, sources said on Wednesday.

EX-DIVIDEND:

BMW - dividend 2.30 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - dividend 2.30 eur/shr

CELESIO - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

WACKER CHEMIE - dividend 2.20 eur/shr

LEONI - dividend 1.50 eur/shr

RATIONAL - dividend 5.50 eur/shr

AIXTRON - dividend 0.25 eur/shr

QSC - dividend 0.08 eur/shr

STRATEC - dividend 0.55 eur/shr

GFK - dividend 0.65 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

($1 = 0.7849 euros)