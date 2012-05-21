German stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE CRISIS

World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by Europe’s debt crisis.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent higher

Sky Deutschland indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom executive Niek Jan van Damme told daily Tagesspiegel the company was in talks with Sky Deutschland over using some of Sky’s broadcast rights for Bundesliga soccer. He said he was confident a deal could be reached.

FRESENIUS SE, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated 0.2 percent lower

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.4 percent higher

The healthcare group said it will not raise its 22.50 euros per share offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, using blunt language in its offer document to shareholders who may be hoping for a better deal.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Russian energy firm Sintez Group has filed a fresh lawsuit against the German utility and its outgoing Chief Executive Juergen Grossmann, seeking 675 million euros in damages, a German court said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker’s Audi division is looking into a management reshuffle as it eyes an expansion in China, Latin America and the United States, the unit’s head told WirtschaftsWoche.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The operator of Frankfurt airport is still scouting for deals in emerging markets and among other remains interested in airports in Brazil, its finance chief Matthias Zieschang told the Financial Times.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated unchanged

German cable company Kabel Deutschland said it agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros, including interest.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

An executive at TUI’s competitor Thomas Cook told Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag that German bookings across the industry for holidays in Greece have slumped by almost a third so far this year, amid a looming re-election, talk of a euro exit and pictures of violent protests in cities.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MERCK KGAA - UBS raises its recommendation on the stock to “buy” from “neutral”

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS raises the stock to “neutral” from “sell”. WestLB riases the stock to “add” from “neutral”. JP Morgan cuts its price target on the stock to 21 euros from 26 euros, with an “overweight” rating.

EADS - UBS raises the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Monday’s close.

GM‘S OPEL

Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke, the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia’s Economy Minister Harry Voigtsberger as well as the state’s Premier Hannelore Kraft are due to address workers at Opel’s plant in Bochum, Germany on Monday morning.

IPO

The majority owner of Evonik is expected to decide on Monday whether to launch an initial public offering, sources close to the transaction have said.

GERMAN ECONOMY

Germany’s largest industrial union IG Metall will get its biggest pay rise in 20 years after agreeing to a 4.3-percent pay increase deal with employers at the end of marathon talks that ended just before dawn on Saturday.

