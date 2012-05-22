German stocks - Factors to watch on May 22

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Slovakia’s Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said the government should sell its 49 percent stake in telecommunications company Slovak Telekom, run by Deutsche Telekom, according to Slovak paper Sme.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The dialysis company’s top rival in the United States, US. operator or dialysis clinics DaVita Inc, struck a $4.42 billion deal to buy HealthCare Partners, an operator of physician practices.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
France’s Veolia has asked a German court to grant a temporary injunction to stop RWE from selling its stake in water company Berlinwasser back to Berlin, German media reported.
Separately, British subsidiary RWE Trading has appointed Chris Roberts and Ravi Khosla as joint heads of its coal department, sources close to the company said on Monday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Polish broadcaster TVN may seal the sale of its Internet arm onet to Axel Springer and Ringier later this week, Polish paper Rzeczpospolita reported.
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The German builder’s Australian unit Leighton said it sees a strong project pipeline ahead despite comments from major miners that they may cut spending on big new projects to conserve capital in an uncertain environment.
SMA SOLAR - Proposed dividend 1.30 eur/shr
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +2.5 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German chemicals and real estate conglomerate Evonik may delay a possible initial public offering, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to roil markets, majority owner the RAG foundation signalled late Monday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)