German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Europe’s top software company said it would buy U.S. software maker Ariba Inc for $45 a share, turning up the heat on SAP’s U.S. rival Oracle in the Internet-based software market. The deal puts Ariba’s enterprise value at about $4.3 billion.
Related news
BMW indicated 1.6 percent lower
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent lower
The EU’s tax chief wants carmakers to drop opposition to proposals to change EU fuel taxation that would likely curtail diesel demand, saying they will be given a decade to adapt engine production to a new regime.
Related news or or
COMMERZBANK - No dividend proposed
METRO - Proposed dividend 1.35 eur/shr
SAP - Proposed dividend 0.75 eur/shr
AAREAL BANK - No dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - Proposed dividend 2.50 eur/shr
SMA SOLAR - Dividend 1.30 eur/shr
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -2.0 pct at Wednesday’s close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)