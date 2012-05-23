German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Europe’s top software company said it would buy U.S. software maker Ariba Inc for $45 a share, turning up the heat on SAP’s U.S. rival Oracle in the Internet-based software market. The deal puts Ariba’s enterprise value at about $4.3 billion.

BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

BMW indicated 1.6 percent lower

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent lower

The EU’s tax chief wants carmakers to drop opposition to proposals to change EU fuel taxation that would likely curtail diesel demand, saying they will be given a decade to adapt engine production to a new regime.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

COMMERZBANK - No dividend proposed

METRO - Proposed dividend 1.35 eur/shr

SAP - Proposed dividend 0.75 eur/shr

AAREAL BANK - No dividend proposed

VOSSLOH - Proposed dividend 2.50 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

SMA SOLAR - Dividend 1.30 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -2.0 pct at Wednesday’s close.

(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)