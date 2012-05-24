German stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
A U.S. advisory panel to the FDA voted against approving the German drugmaker’s Xarelto blood thinner drug for people with acute coronary syndrome. The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end of June.
Separately, Bayer submitted a new drug application for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer
The German utility, part of a consortium backing the Nabucco gas pipeline project to carry Caspian area gas to Europe, favours a proposed shorter route, board member Leonhard Birnbaum told Reuters in an interview.
The group said it will invest up to $1 billion in Brazil by 2017 to buld up its business there. Siemens had previously said it would spend $600 million by 2016.
Separately, Chief Executive Peter Loescher expects the euro to survive the continent’s debt crisis, but he said it is unclear if Greece will remain in the monetary union over the long term.
The world’s biggest premium carmaker expects its China sales to rise 25-30 percent this year, Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.
Three officials told Reuters the instruction to have plans in place for a Greek exit was agreed on Monday during a teleconference of the Eurogroup Working Group (EWG) - experts who work for euro zone finance ministers.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Proposed dividend 0.70 eur/shr
SALZGITTER - Proposed dividend 0.45 eur/shr
METRO - Dividend 1.35 eur/shr
SAP - Dividend 0.75 eur/shr
VOSSLOH - Dividend 2.50 eur/shr
Dow Jones -0.05 pct, S&P 500 +0.17 pct, Nasdaq +0.39 at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.45 pct at 0532 GMT.
German Q1 detailed GDP due at 0600 GMT. Preliminary data showed growth of 0.5 pct.
May flash PMI due at 0728 GMT
May Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate seen at 109.4, down from 109.9 in April. Current conditions seen at 117.4, down from 117.5 in the previous month
