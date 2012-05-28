German stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

Monday is a public holiday in Germany, though the Frankfurt stock exchange is open for trading. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.9 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher

Porsche indicated 0.7 percent higher

The government of China will soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new, fuel efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a slowdown in the world’s largest auto market, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The steel company’s Steel Americas business, which the company may put up for sale, will continue posting operating losses until at least next year, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told a German newspaper.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The automotive supplier’s customer for an internet-capable multimedia head unit announced in January is PSA Peugeot-Citroen , daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The real estate group said it has agreed to buy a property portfolio valued at about 1.24 billion euros ($1.55 billion) from Barclays.

EADS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt

The European aerospace and defence company would have to rethink its cost structure if the euro zone collapsed and Europe returned to a system of national currencies, outgoing Chief Executive Louis Gallois said.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Hochtief AG sees potential for billions of euros of revenue from joint projects with Spanish parent ACS ACS.MC, the German builder’s finance chief told a German newspaper.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The cable company’s chief executive told Reuters his company would not take part in the bidding for Primacom, a move seen as a gesture to the competition regulators, which are evaluating Kabel Deutschland’s takeover of Tele Columbus.

SOLARWORLD, SMA SOLAR

SolarWorld indicated 1.4 percent higher

SMA Solar indicated 1.2 percent higher

German solar power plants produced a world record 22 gigawatts of electricity per hour - equal to 20 nuclear power stations at full capacity - through the midday hours on Friday and Saturday, the head of a renewable energy think tank said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)