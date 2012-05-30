FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
May 30, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German government will require the mail service operator to pay back 298 million euros ($373.6 million) in state aid including interest in order to comply with an EU ruling from earlier this year.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company plans to buy back shares worth 100 million euro by the end of July 2012.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

A German newspaper reported management at the airline’s catering unit LSG Sky Chiefs presented labour leaders with a plan to cut 985 jobs at 10 different sites in Germany, the bulk affecting Frankfurt.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STADA - proposed dividend 0.37 eur/shr

BAYWA - proposed dividend 0.60 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at 0513 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
