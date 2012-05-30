German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German government will require the mail service operator to pay back 298 million euros ($373.6 million) in state aid including interest in order to comply with an EU ruling from earlier this year.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company plans to buy back shares worth 100 million euro by the end of July 2012.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
A German newspaper reported management at the airline’s catering unit LSG Sky Chiefs presented labour leaders with a plan to cut 985 jobs at 10 different sites in Germany, the bulk affecting Frankfurt.
STADA - proposed dividend 0.37 eur/shr
BAYWA - proposed dividend 0.60 eur/shr
Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at 0513 GMT.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Harro ten Wolde)