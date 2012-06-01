German stocks - Factors to watch on June 1

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Volkswagen’s chief Martin Winterkorn intends to overhaul the management board to prepare for 2018, when VW aims to be the world’s biggest and most profitable carmaker, selling more than 10 million vehicles, sources said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Deutsche Bank AG said on Thursday it was the winning bidder of a portfolio of loans with a face value of $911 million sold by Capmark Financial Group Inc, ending a fiercely competitive auction process that attracted hedge funds and private equity players.

The shares trade 0.75 euros per share ex-dividend.

Deutsche Boerse

No indication

Germany’s ruling coalition plans to clamp down on ultra-fast trading in a move that could serve as an indicator for lawmakers in Brussels in their own efforts to regulate a sector often blamed for exacerbating turmoil in financial markets.

EADS <EAD.DE|>

Indicated unchanged

The European aerospace group may get its own banking licence amid concerns about rating downgrades in Europe’s banking sector, departing chief financial officer Hans Peter Ring told German daily Financial Times Deutschland.

EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank stepped up pressure on Thursday for a joint guarantee on bank deposits across the euro zone, saying Europe needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc’s debt crisis drives investors to flee risk.

The European Commission’s top economic official, Olli Rehn, warned that the single currency area could disintegrate without stronger crisis-fighting mechanisms and tough fiscal discipline.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.21 pct, S&P 500 -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.35 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday’s close.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BANK - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

May Manufacturing PMI due at 0753 GMT. Seen unchanged at 45.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

