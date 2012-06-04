German stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN

VW indicated 1.8 percent lower

MAN indicated 1.2 percent lower

Volkswagen elevated China’s status within its sprawling empire and reasserted control over its wayward trucks brands with an extensive overhaul of senior management as it bids for market dominance.

Separately, Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Sueddeutsche Zeitung the diesel and turbo business units had a “great future”.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The company is planning to sell off its LSG Sky Chefs and IT services units, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said on Monday.

Separately, loss-making unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) will be profitable in 2013, AUA’s Chief Executive Jaan Albrecht told newspaper Krone. The company also said in a statement 120 pilots and 221 flight crew members have used the opportunity to leave the company based on old agreements after a deadline expired.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German drugmaker said trials showed its potential blockbuster regorafenib prolonged the lives of patients with an aggressive type of gastrointestinal cancer without their tumours worsening, and it will seek approval for wider use of the drug.

Separately, peer Boehringer Ingelheim said it would test its experimental lung cancer drug directly against AstraZeneca’s Iressa and Roche’s Tarceva pill, after it showed promise in a late-stage drug trial.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Germany’s biggest steelmaker has attracted interest from Brazil’s Vale and South Korea’s Posco for its struggling steel plants in Brazil and the United States, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported.

Related news

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Continental would not rule out it could sell some smaller businesses from time to time and would only consider a large acquisition - if at all - once debt was paid down, the company’s chief financial officer told Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper.

Related news

U.S. CAR SALES IN MAY

Volkswagen reported a 28 percent increase to 38,657 vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz USA reported the highest May on record with sales of 22,515, up 19 percent from the year-earlier month. BMW Group in the U.S. reported sales up 7.1 percent. Sales at Porsche Cars North America rose 1 percent.

Related news

TAKKT

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The company will buy privately held German Ratioform Holding for 210 million euros on a debt free basis.

Related news

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German provider of engineer services expects growth in the second half of its fiscal 2011/12 year to be in line with the first half, when revenue jumped 27.7 percent and operating profit increased 30 percent, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung. He also expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 40 percent.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.8 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct at Monday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)