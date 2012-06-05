German stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The lender aims to grow new business with building loans by 20 percent per year, divisional head Michael Mandel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Related news
NORDEX - no dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at 0520 GMT.
German Markit Services PMI for May due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.2, unchanged from April.
Separately, German April industrial orders are due at 1000 GMT. Seen down 1.0 percent month-on-month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)