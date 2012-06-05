FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
date 2012-06-05

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 5
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

COMMERZBANK

The lender aims to grow new business with building loans by 20 percent per year, divisional head Michael Mandel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

NORDEX - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at 0520 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit Services PMI for May due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.2, unchanged from April.

Separately, German April industrial orders are due at 1000 GMT. Seen down 1.0 percent month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)

