German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Friday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The insurer said on Friday it would buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Deustche Telekom indicated 0.6 percent lower

Sky Deutschland indicated 2.2 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom’s German chief Niek van Damme told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he expected to close a sub-licence deal with Sky Deutschland for Bundesliga soccer on its mobile platform for this year. As of next year Deutsche Telekom will distribute Sky’s service.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Air Berlin expects that the partnership with Etihad Airways will contribute “figures well into the double-digit millions” for both companies during the next 2-3 years, the group’s CEO said at the annual general meeting.

KTG AGRAR

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The company said it plans to list its energy unit this month. The unit last year generated 21.5 million euros in revenues and operating profit of 4 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

VTG, proposed div 0.35 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -2.1 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April trade surplus rose to 16.1 billion euros from 13.7 billion in March. Exports dropped 1.7 percent, while imports were down 4.8 percent.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)