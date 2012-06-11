German stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

FRANKFURT, June 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.5 percent higher on Monday according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Volkswagen indicated 3.4 percent higher
Porsche indicated 7.7 percent higher
Porsche SE has found a way to sell the remaining 50.1 percent of its sports car unit to Volkswagen without paying an estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in tax, business weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.
Separately, Volkswagen plans to nearly double its production in China to 4 million cars annually by 2018.
Financial Times Deutschland reported Volkswagen is in the early stages of examining whether to take a stake in troubled U.S. truckmaker Navistar International in order to close the gap to rival Daimler.
Lufthansa indicated 2.3 percent higher
EAD indicated 2.4 percent higher in Frankurt
TUI indicated 3.2 percent higher
German airline Condor, a unit of tour operator Thomas Cook , plans to expand its fleet thanks to strong demand for package tours, Thomas Cook Germany’s chief told weekly magazine Focus.
Separately, TUI’s unlisted rival Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech tour operator Exim.
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
The German real estate company said it aims to raise as much as 475 million euros in a capital increase to help finance its acquisition of a property portfolio from Barclays.
The owners of German chemicals firm Evonik may pull the plug on what could have otherwise been Europe’s largest initial public offering in more than a year.
South Korea’s LG Electronics aims to more than triple its annual production capacity for solar modules to 1 gigawatt (GW) by 2014, Michael Harre, vice president of LG’s European solar business, told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
A consolidation of German landesbanks is unlikely in the foreseeable future, according to the head of Norddeutsche Landesbank (NordLB).
VTG - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei +2 pct Monday’s close.