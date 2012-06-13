German stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Co-chief executive Anshu Jain wooed German business leaders late on Tuesday by saying he would seek to safeguard the legacy of his predecessors, and backed calls for further austerity and European integration.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German healthcare group is awaiting U.S. regulations before deciding whether to enter the nascent market of low-cost copies of established biotechnology drugs, which has attracted a slew of major drugmakers.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher

Porsche Indicated 0.9 percent higher

VW’s finance chief said the car company would integrate sportscar maker Porsche AG as soon as possible, also signalling that media reports of a tax-exempt way to soon complete the transaction were exaggerated.

Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited a person familiar with the matter as saying the takeover of the rest of Porsche AG will cost 4.5 billion euros, about 600 million more than previously agreed.

GERMAN UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.9 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.8 percent higher

Utilities such as RWE, ENBW and Vattenfall are seeking about 15 billion euros in damages as a result of Germany’s nuclear power exit, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, with E.ON alone estimating its damage at at least 8 billion euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KRONES - proposed dividend 0.60 eur/shr

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - proposed dividend 0.45 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

GAGFAH - dividend 0.10 eur/shr

JUNGHEINRICH - dividend 0.76 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.

IPOs

KTG Agrar set terms for the IPO of its biogas energy subsidiary KTG Energie AG, saying it was offering 2.7 million shares at a fixed price of 13.80 euros per share. The subscription period runs to June 26 and anchor investors have already signed up, the company said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer price inflation for May was confirmed at a rate of 1.9 percent year-on-year, falling below the key two-percent threshold for the first time since December 2010, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

