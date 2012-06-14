German stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for Deutsche Bank’s institutional investment unit, RREEF, have left the company, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport were up 1.4 percent at 5.11 million in May.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The fashion house said on Thursday it was on track to reach its full-year targets after posting a gain in quarterly sales and profit.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The cable company said it would keep its dividend stable next year after reporting in-line operating profit for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The drugmaker sees Russia becoming its biggest market in 2015, its Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told Handelsblatt daily in an interview.
Indicated 30.6 percent lower
Centrotherm said credit insurance companies would no longer insure deliveries of merchandise to the German solar equipment maker due to the poor market environment and resulting strained financing situation.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The printing machine maker posted a full fiscal-year net loss that widened to 230 million euros from 129 million a year earlier, it said on Thursday.
HHLA - proposed dividend 0.65 eur/shr
KRONES - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.
GM‘S OPEL
General Motors’ European unit Opel is negotiating a deal with labour unions to close the Bochum plant after production of the Zafira Tourer van ends in exchange for guaranteeing German jobs through 2016.
Credit ratings agency Moody’s cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3 from A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain’s banks will increase the country’s debt burden.
Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kept the pressure on European leaders to lay out their plans for the future of the euro zone sooner rather than later to keep the debt crisis from escalating.
German May whole prices down 0.7 percent month-on-month, up 1.7 percent year-on-year. Were seen down 1.4 percent month-on-month, up 1.0 percent year-on-year.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)