German stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE

Central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps, including coordinated action, to stabilise markets as world economies prepare for a possible financial storm or public panic after cliffhanger elections in Greece this weekend.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German building and industrial service provider aims to expand its reach in foreign markets through acquisitions, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The construction group expects the Canadian market to grow faster than the United States in the coming years, Lars Leitner, head of strategy at Hochtief’s U.S. unit Turner, told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview.

ENERGIE BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG (ENBW)

Indication not available

German utility EnBW plans to raise at least 820 million euros ($1.03 billion) in fresh capital through a rights issue financed almost entirely from public coffers.

RENEWABLES

General Electric aims to double its order intake in Germany’s energy market within the next three years, Stephan Reimelt, the head of General Electric’s German energy business told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.01 pct at Friday’s close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)