German stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The German constitutional court is due to rule around 0800 GMT on whether the German government took the appropriate legal steps to inform parliament about the creation of the European Stability Mechanism.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A New York man has sued a unit of Adidas, claiming he was duped about the potential fitness benefits of a line of shoes designed to mimic the effect of running barefoot.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Sweden’s Ringhals-2 nuclear reactor was shut down on Monday afternoon due to oil leakage from a transformer. The 865-megawatt (MW) pressurized water reactor is one of four at the plant, which is 70 percent owned by Swedish state energy group Vattenfall and 30 percent by E.ON.

SAP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Oracle Corp reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, releasing the results three days ahead of schedule after news of the pending departure of a senior sales executive fueled concerns that business was stagnating.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s biggest cable company said it successfully placed a 400 million euro ($503 million) bond with a five-year maturity and a coupon of 6.5 percent.

PORSCHE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Barclays trimmed the price target of Porsche SE to 54 euros from 55 and reaffirmed its overweight recommendation.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - no dividend proposed

BECHTLE - proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Tuesday’s close.

IPO

The head of Germany’s RAG told daily Financial Times Deutschland that an IPO of its 75 percent-owned chemicals unit Evonik would not happen before September or October of next year.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June ZEW due ay 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 4.0, down from 10.8 in May. Current conditions seen at 39.8, down from 44.1 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Christiaan Hetzner)