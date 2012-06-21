German stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Germany’s biggest lender said it has abandoned talks with Guggenheim Partners over a sale of RREEF, Deutsche’s alternative asset management business, after failing to agree on terms.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 1.3 percent

Chinese investors Hebei and Baosteel are said to be interested in buying Thyssenkrupp’s steel plant in Brazil, the Financial Times Deutschland said on its Thursday edition without citing sources. Earlier this week, Reuters reported Thyssen may struggle to sell the plants amid overcapacity.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The oil arm of Germany’s power giant RWE said on Wednesday it would postpone a start up of its large oil fields in Libya, still awaiting an agreement with local authorities on the structure of the venture.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German fashion retailer said it bought fashion company Bonita and will pay 150 million euros in cash as part of the purchasing price.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - proposed dividend 1.10 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI and Services Flash PMI for June due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing seen at 45.2, unchanged from a month earlier, Service seen at 51.5, down from 51.8.

