German stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded 15 of the world’s biggest banks, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking. Deutsche Bank was downgraded by two notches.

BAYER

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have declined to approve a new use for its Xarelto blood clot preventer, a drug it developed in partnership with Bayer, to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

DEUSTCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The German telecom operator will cut 1,300 out of a total of 3,500 jobs at it headquarters, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Russian steel company Severstal has no plans to buy an Alabama facility that ThyssenKrupp is looking to sell, Chief Executive Alexey Mordashov said on Thursday.

RWE

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The German utility has expanded its 2072 bond by $500 million.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1 percent lower

Nasdaq OMX is to launch a European futures exchange early next year in a direct challenge to rivals NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - Goldman Sachs has added the stock to its conviction buy list.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 105.9, down from 106.9 in May. Current conditions seen at 112.3, down from 113.3 in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

