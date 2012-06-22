German stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded 15 of the world’s biggest banks, lowering credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the risk of losses they face from volatile capital markets activities, but banks criticized the move as backward looking. Deutsche Bank was downgraded by two notches.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that U.S. regulators have declined to approve a new use for its Xarelto blood clot preventer, a drug it developed in partnership with Bayer, to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with acute coronary syndrome.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German telecom operator will cut 1,300 out of a total of 3,500 jobs at it headquarters, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Russian steel company Severstal has no plans to buy an Alabama facility that ThyssenKrupp is looking to sell, Chief Executive Alexey Mordashov said on Thursday.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The German utility has expanded its 2072 bond by $500 million.
Indicated 1 percent lower
Nasdaq OMX is to launch a European futures exchange early next year in a direct challenge to rivals NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
VOLKSWAGEN - Goldman Sachs has added the stock to its conviction buy list.
Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -2.2 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct at Friday’s close.
June Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 105.9, down from 106.9 in May. Current conditions seen at 112.3, down from 113.3 in the previous month.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)