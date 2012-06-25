German stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German premium car maker and Toyota Motor Corp are planning to expand cooperation beyond green car technology and diesel engines, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, without citing sources.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Greek group OTE, the biggest telecoms operator in southeastern Europe, which is 40 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, plans to sell its Bulgarian units to help refinance 3.4 billion euros of debt maturing in the next two years.

Related news

RWE

Indicated unchanged

Germany’s second-biggest utility is seeking compensation from the federal government as its offshore wind farm project faces “further massive delays,” Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing the company’s new CEO.

RWE is urging Russia’s Gazprom to grant further concessions in talks about delivery contracts, according to a company spokesman.

Related news

E.ON AG

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German utility may receive “adequate compensation” from the Federal Network Agency to keep operating gas power stations earmarked for closure that are relevant for network safety, magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing agency chief Jochen Homann.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Europe’s largest car maker’s finance division is considering the impact of a possible exit of Greece from the single-currency zone, Chief Executive Frank Witter told Automobilwoche in remarks confirmed by a spokesman on Sunday.

Related news

DAIMLER, CONTINTAL

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

Continental indicated 0.1 percent higher

South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire will start supplying tyres for German auto manufacturer Daimler, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday without citing sources.

Related news

LANXESS

Indicated unchanged

The German chemical maker is “very well underway” to meet its operating-profit goal of 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 billion) by 2015, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Chief Financial Officer Bernhard Duettmann. The dividend payout ratio will “probably not change dramatically” in the next two to three years, he added.

Related news

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German lubricant maker will increase prices to counter effects from the euro’s weakening against the dollar and rising raw material costs, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing finance chief Alexander Selent. The company expects revenue to grow 5 percent this year, according to Selent.

Related news

MLP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German financial advisor expects business to pick up in the second half of the year as development in the second quarter has been muted amid difficult market conditions, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg.

Related news

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 2 percent higher

Key shareholders of the German retail chain have been courting investors with a restructuring plan that differs from the company’s own cost-cutting blueprint, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday. The plan is designed to boost Praktiker’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above 180 million euros by 2014, based on investments of about 100 million.

Related news

EnBW

The head of Morgan Stanley’s German unit has offered to step down following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with a regional politician, and the bank has not yet decided whether to accept his resignation, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Notheis got into hot water over his emails to Stefan Mappus, then the premier of Baden-Wuerttemberg, when the southern German state was seeking to buy a 45 percent stake in local utility provider EnBW from French utility EDF.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PORSCHE SE - proposed dividend 0.76 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Barclays has rated the stock “underweight”.

HENKEL - Barclays has rated the stock “overweight”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Harro ten Wolde)