German stocks - Factors to watch on September 11

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Deutsche Bank’s new chief executives will pull the wraps off a strategy overhaul on Tuesday as investors seek guidance about the German flagship lenders’ earnings power in the midst of an industry-wide downturn in investment banking.

Russia’s Gazprom will repay about 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) to its European clients by the end of the year as part of an agreement to cut gas prices, a company official said on Monday. The bulk of this will go to German utility E.ON .

Nokia Siemens Networks expects to jump to second place in the global wireless network equipment market for the full year 2013, ahead of arch-rival Huawei Technologies Co, according to a top Nokia Siemens executive.

Airbus’s chief executive Fabrice Bregier said a sales target for the European planemaker’s A380 superjumbo will be tough to reach after wing cracks put off prospective customers.

The steelmaker and its rival Voestalpine are subject to an investigation by prosecutors in the German city of Bochum on suspicion of price fixing in the market of rail tracks for municipal transport companies, newspaper WAZ reported. The German cartel office has already fined the companies for rail track price fixing.

Chancellor Angela Merkel won backing for her stance on the European Central Bank’s bond buying plans from a key leader of her Bavarian allies on Monday, after others from the southern German party had attacked the scheme as dangerous and possibly illegal.

Germany’s Federal Statistics Office said its wholesale price index for August rose 1.1 percent from July and 3.1 percent from a year earlier. Economists had on average predicted a month-on-month rate of 0.3 percent and a 2.2 percent increase year-on-year.

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.0 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at 0505 GMT.

