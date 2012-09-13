German stocks - Factors to watch on September 13

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
EADS indicated 0.7 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.8 pct higher
Britain’s BAE Systems and Airbus-owner EADS said they are in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
Daimler said it still intends to reduce its stake in EADS by the end of this year.
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
The potash miner will not raise its fertiliser prices for now as it is still in the process of “fully establishing” a price increase from a year ago to 375 euros per tonne of potash, Chief Executive Norbert Steiner told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
Talanx, Germany’s third-largest insurer, which owns 50.2 percent of Hannover Re, called off plans for an initial public offering after potential proceeds failed to meet price expectations.
MAN SE Volkswagen
MAN indicated 0.2 pct lower
The head of MAN’s trucks business, Anders Nielsen, told daily Handelsblatt that takeovers were not on the agenda at the moment, when asked about any interest in U.S. peer Navistar . A German newspaper had reported in June that MAN parent Volkswagen was in the early stages of examining whether to take a stake in Navistar.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at 0516 GMT.
