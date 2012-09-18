German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The drug maker has withdrawn its European application for its Erbitux drug for use in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company said global truck sales rose 20 percent between January and August. At the same time van sales dropped slightly year-on-year. It added the bus and coach market remains difficult.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The U.S. Defense Department needs more details to be able to assess the security implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems and EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said on Monday.
Separately, a plan to issue golden shares in a merged EADS and BAE Systems to France, Britain and Germany faces a close examination by EU regulators wary of the their impact on competition and free movement of capital across the 27-country bloc.
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
ZEW index of German analyst and investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Economist expect a September reading of -19.0 on average, after -25.5 reported in August.
REUTERS TOP NEWS