German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 19

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Allianz indicated 0.5 percent higher

Munich Re indicated 0.6 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.9 percent higher

The European Commission is proposing a one-year delay to the date on which new risk capital rules for insurers, known as Solvency II, will take effect, sources close to the negotiations between the Commission, European Parliament and EU governments told Reuters. The new start date of January 2015 will require EU governments to pass the rules into national law by the end of June 2014, giving regulators and companies more time to prepare for the complex rules.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Siemens’ Osram, has booked a writedown of almost 100 million euros ($130 million) on a company it bought last year, part of the light bulb unit’s efforts to clean up its balance sheet ahead of its spin-off next year, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing Osram sources.

In a separate report, FT Deutschland said German rail operator Deutsche Bahn was set to sign a framework agreement later on Wednesday for 470 diesel train sets worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from Poland’s Pesa following delays in the delivery of ICE high speed trains from Bombardier and Siemens.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A German regional court in the northwestern town of Braunschweig will publish a decision at 0900 CET on Wednesday on two investor lawsuits against Porsche SE, the financial holding company of the German sports-car maker, seeking about 4.7 million euros of damages on charges of market manipulation.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)