German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 20

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks: 

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is close to signing a contract to sell unit BHF-Bank to private equity investor RHJ International, with an announcement likely to be made on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Pressure from governments to lower drug prices risks undermining medical innovation, Bayer AG’s chief executive said on Wednesday, echoing complaints of other drug company executives.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Lufthansa will merge its European and German domestic routes under a new low-cost brand from next year, hoping to improve profits and fend off growing competition from low-cost carriers.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was confident of improved results in the third quarter and announced a restructuring of its executive board.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Siemens said is cutting 220 jobs at its Building Technologies unit in Switzerland.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The chief executive of bond giant PIMCO, a unit of Allianz, said on Wednesday that he expected major central banks to venture further into unknown territory as they battle to prop up their flagging economies.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.10 pct, S&P 500 up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei down 1.3 pct at 0520 GMT.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Bilfinger Berger <GBFG.DE >ING starts the stock with a buy rating and a price target of 84.7 euros

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German producer prices in August rose 0.5 pct month-on-month and 1.6 pct year-on-year, faster than the consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent monthly and 1.5 pct annual rise in a Reuters poll.

The September Flash Manufacturing PMI is forecast at 45.3 and for the Flash Services PMI at 48.5.

