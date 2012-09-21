FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21
#Daimler
September 21, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0650 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German automaker aims to save around 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) after warning on profits at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company denied on Friday a newspaper report that thousands of jobs could be cut in Germany, a spokesman said.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German sporting goods maker forecast group revenue could exceed its mid-term forecast in 2015, but it was forced to slash its sales target for struggling unit Reebok to 2 billion euros from 3 billion.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday’s close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
