German stocks - Factors to watch on September 25

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

Automotive parts supplier Schaeffler said it would sell shares in Continental currently worth about 1.69 billion euros ($2.18 billion), reducing its stake to 49.9 percent and lopping off a chunk of its debt in the process.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Daimler is planning to cut production at its largest car plant, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, as deteriorating markets in Europe and China hit sales of its Mercedes-Benz cars.

LOTTO24

Trading 11 percent higher in Frankfurt

The gaming firm said is one of the first private companies in Germany to receive a permit allowing it to broker state-run lotteries via the Internet.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank and Germany’s Bundesbank central bank are getting lawyers to check the legality of the ECB’s new bond-buying programme, a German newspaper said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Consumer morale in Germany held steady heading into October as low interest rates encouraged people to keep spending rather than put money in the bank for meagre returns, a survey by the GfK market research group showed on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)