German stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 27

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

Volkswagen is standing by its “ambitious goals” for this year despite a deepening slump in the European car market, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Wednesday. Chairman Ferdinand Piech separately said VW was still interested in buying Alfa Romeo.

The group’s Audi brand expects September car sales to be in line with previous months.

BMW

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

BMW AG has reached an agreement with labour to hire 3,000 new employees in Germany by end of next year while at the same time reducing the number of temporary workers, a source close to the company told Reuters. A spokesman for BMW declined comment.

PARIS AUTO SHOW

The industry event opens to the media on Thursday amidst dimming prospects for the European car market.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

EU regulators are set to suspend indefinitely an antitrust investigation into suspected preferential tariffs on credit default swaps offered by ICE Clear Europe to nine banks, including Deutsche Bank, due to lack of evidence, a European Commission source said on Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The airline will on Thursday commence mediation talks with cabin crew union UFO. Rolling strikes in a row over pay and conditions cost the airline over 10 million euros in lost sales.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

The European Parliament’s plan to introduce sweeping reforms of securities markets will have a negative impact on Frankfurt bourse operator Deutsche Boerse, a senior company executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse is particularly worried about the European lawmakers’ plan to slow down high-speed trading by half a second.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

Hapag-Lloyd shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne would like to merge the shipper, in which TUI also holds a stake, with peer Hamburg-Sued and is also talking to other Asian shipping firms, he told German paper Handelsblatt. He expects an IPO of Hapag-Lloyd would only be possible in 2014.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.3 pct, S&P 500 down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei closes up 0.5 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Aug import prices. Up 1.3 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.

German September unemployment. Due 0755 GMT. Forecast unchanged at 6.8 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)