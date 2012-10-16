German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher
BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Europe’s new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands nursing double-digit declines as a deepening recession in the euro zone took its toll on carmakers.
Related news
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Google is holding talks with German insurers on setting up a German-language price comparison website, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.
Related news
Dow Jones up 0.72 pct, S&P 500 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei up 1.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Telefonica plans to list 23 percent of its O2-branded German unit at between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per share, the Spanish telecoms group said on Tuesday, valuing the stake at about 1.52 billion euros.
Related news
ZEW monthly poll of economic sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Seen at -15.0 for October compared with -18.2 for September.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould)