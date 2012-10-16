FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 16, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, DAIMLER

Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

Europe’s new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands nursing double-digit declines as a deepening recession in the euro zone took its toll on carmakers.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Google is holding talks with German insurers on setting up a German-language price comparison website, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.72 pct, S&P 500 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei up 1.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

IPO

Telefonica plans to list 23 percent of its O2-branded German unit at between 5.25 euros and 6.50 euros per share, the Spanish telecoms group said on Tuesday, valuing the stake at about 1.52 billion euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW monthly poll of economic sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Seen at -15.0 for October compared with -18.2 for September.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
