German stocks - Factors to watch on October 26

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German parliament’s budget committee has released 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) for German state-owned development bank KfW to push ahead with its plan to buy a stake in EADS from Daimler, according to committee members.
Related news
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany’s largest drugmaker has cancelled the sale of its blood glucose meters business, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company and industry sources.
Related news
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Linde’s Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle wants to become the supervisory chairman of the company soon after his contract as CEO ends in May 2014, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources.
Related news
Trading 17.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
German publisher Burda said it has made a takeover bid for business social network Xing of 44 euros per share.
Related news
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday’s close.
November consumer sentiment rose to 6.3, better than the 5.9 expected.
September import prices dropped 0.7 percent m/m and rose 1.8 percent y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Harro ten Wolde)