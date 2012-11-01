German stocks - Factors to watch on November 1

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, which is a public holiday in some regional states.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks. Premarket data is provided by brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

FRAPORT

Indicated unchanged

The airport operator hopes to sell its 10 percent stake in Delhi airport by the second or third quarter of next year, Kai Zobel, Fraport’s vice-president for global investments, told the Economic Times of India. Fraport would be interested in a stake in Navi Mumbai airport, he was also quoted as saying.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

ProSiebenSat.1 has attracted three offers worth more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for its Nordic TV channels, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, which may help to reduce the group’s debt.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Executive-board member Johannes Nonn is leaving the company to become chief of Salzgitter competitor Schmolz + Bickenbach , German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German hospital chain Rhoen-Klinikum will name executive board member Martin Siebert chief executive officer from Nov. 7, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

RAG Foundation

Former federal economy minister Werner Mueller is set to become the new head of RAG, the state-owned trust which controls chemicals maker Evonik, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing the premier of the regional state of Saarland, which is a trustee in RAG.

