German stocks - Factors to watch on November 9

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Europe’s largest insurer confirmed its 2012 target for operating profit to exceed 9 billion euros ($11.5 billion), including initial estimates of claims from superstorm Sandy in the United States.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany’s largest bank, which regulators have put on a list of the world’s four banks that potentially pose the greatest systemic risk, will never need to be bailed out, its co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said at a conference in Hamburg late on Thursday.
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The auto parts maker and defence contractor cut its full-year sales and earnings outlook as business prospects for both its divisions declined.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German maker of packaging and bottling machines, will pay $125 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe and related civil litigation over its role in a $685 million fraud at Le-Nature’s Inc, a bottled water company that went bankrupt in 2006.
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Germany’s largest provider of commercial real estate said third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 33.1 million euros, in line with the 33.5 million consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Indication not available
Germany’s third-biggest utility is scheduled to present nine-month results.
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday’s close.
Germany’s consumer price inflation for October was confirmed unchanged month-on-month and at a rate of 2.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Andreas Cremer, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)