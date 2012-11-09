FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on November 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Europe’s largest insurer confirmed its 2012 target for operating profit to exceed 9 billion euros ($11.5 billion), including initial estimates of claims from superstorm Sandy in the United States.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany’s largest bank, which regulators have put on a list of the world’s four banks that potentially pose the greatest systemic risk, will never need to be bailed out, its co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said at a conference in Hamburg late on Thursday.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The auto parts maker and defence contractor cut its full-year sales and earnings outlook as business prospects for both its divisions declined.

Related news

KRONES

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German maker of packaging and bottling machines, will pay $125 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe and related civil litigation over its role in a $685 million fraud at Le-Nature’s Inc, a bottled water company that went bankrupt in 2006.

Related news

IVG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Germany’s largest provider of commercial real estate said third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 33.1 million euros, in line with the 33.5 million consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Related news

ENBW

Indication not available

Germany’s third-biggest utility is scheduled to present nine-month results.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer price inflation for October was confirmed unchanged month-on-month and at a rate of 2.0 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting By Andreas Cremer, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
