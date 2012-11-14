German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

INFINEON

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The microchip maker reported a Q4 segment result of 116 million euros ($147 million), in line with forecasts, but said it would cut investment in its current fiscal year more than planned on a gloomy outlook.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Lufthansa said it was selling around 16 million shares in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus IT Holdings, equivalent to 3.61 percent of Amadeus share capital.

RWE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany’s second-largest utility raised its outlook for 2012 core earnings, helped by cost cuts and a recent string of disposals as part of its 7 billion euros asset sale programme.

BILFINGER SE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The building and industrial services provider reported third-quarter EBITA of 105 million euros, beating expectations for 99 mln eur.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Europe’s largest drugs distributor swung to an unexpected third-quarter net loss of 6.6 million euros on impairment charges taken at units it is selling.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

No indication available

The shopping centre investor confirmed its forecasts for 2012 after issuing nine-month results on Tuesday and said a slight increase in the dividend -- from 1.10 euros per share previously -- is likely for the 2012 financial year.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The reinsurer returned to the subordinated-bond market on Tuesday after a two-year absence to lock in long term funding in a low yield environment. It placed a new 500 million euro, 30 year subordinated bond, mainly with institutional investors in Europe. The bond carries a 5 percent coupon until 2023.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 5.2 percent higher

The pay TV firm swung to an operating profit as it added 80,000 new subscribers in the third quarter, helped by a busy sports summer which included the Olympic Games and Euro 2012 soccer finals.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The steelmaker posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as a downturn in the euro zone caught up with the manufacturing sector in Europe’s biggest economy. Poll:

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 7.6 percent lower

The solar company said it swung to an operating loss of 189.6 million euros in the first nine months and said 2012 revenues will be far below those seen in 2011.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany’s No.2 airline will cut about one in 10 jobs as part of its new savings programme, German television station n-tv reported late on Tuesday, citing no sources.

ENBW

No indication available

The utility is putting on hold a 1.5 billion euro investment in an offshore wind park due to a lack of sufficient grid connections, a German paper reported on Wednesday.

