German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 15

November 15, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

MERCK KGAA

Q3 results due. The German drugmaker is expected to report its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.3 percent to 740 million euros. Poll:

AIR BERLIN

The German carrier posted a 4.5 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and stuck to its plans to be sustainably in the black starting in 2013.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at 0551 GMT.

ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 flash GDP figures due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct q/q, down from 0.3 pct, +0.8 pct y/y, up from 0.5 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan

