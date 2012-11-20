FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on November 20
November 20, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on November 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

Germany and France have agreed to hold 12 percent each in the aerospace and defence group, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the negotiations. Under the deal, Spain will continue to hold 5.5 percent in EADS, and the percentage controlled by governments overall should fall to 30 percent, the newspaper wrote.

METRO

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Metro’s Chief Executive Olaf Koch told Handelsblatt in an interview that because of an expected gain in cash flow this year, chances have improved that the retailer will not have to cut its dividend for this year, even though 2012 net income will be hit by one-off charges.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The founder and chief executive of Fielmann AG will transfer almost a quarter of shares in the German optician and glasses retailer to a family foundation as he prepares to cede control to his children.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company, controlled by Spain’s ACS, plans to cut about 700 jobs because of weak orders at its construction and facility management business Hochtief Solutions in Germany, a weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +2 pct, Nasdaq +2.2 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer prices were unchanged m/m and rose 1.5 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer in Berlin.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
