German stocks - Factors to watch on November 23

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company plans to invest 14 billion euros ($18.04 billion) in China over the next four years, its China chief was quoted by the China Daily newspaper as saying, as it speeds up its expansion in the world’s largest autos market.

Separately, Europe’s largest carmaker is expected to announce details of its rolling investment programme once the supervisory board has signed off on it on Friday.

Related news

BMW

Indicated unchanged

The German carmaker sees continued double-digit sales gains in China next year as the luxury car market there, at 9-10 percent of overall sales, still lags the developed world, where the luxury segment accounts for 15 percent of the total.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German industrial conglomerate is expected to present details on the planned spin-off of its Osram lighting unit on Nov. 28, sources told Reuters.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German politicians accused Deutsche Bank’s co-CEO Anshu Jain of “chickening out” after the bank decided to send his chief compliance officer in his place to a parliamentary hearing on Libor manipulation next week.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company will decide on Dec. 12 to enlarge its management board to put a top executive in charge of its business in China, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing company sources, adding a respective announcement would be made that day.

Related news

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in Frankfurt

Germany plans to buy a 3 percent stake in planemaker EADS from France as the two governments strive to take equal stakes in the Airbus parent, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing German government sources.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. stock markets had been closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday.

Japan’s financial markets are closed on Friday for a national holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Exports and private consumption helped Germany to keep growing in the third quarter of the year, albeit at a slower rate than previously, as Europe’s largest economy feels the pinch of the euro zone crisis.

The monthly Ifo business climate index for November is due at 0900 GMT. It is seen declining to 99.5 from 100.0 in October, with expectations seen flat at 93.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Christoph Steitz)