German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Adidas’ sales in Russia will already reach more than 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) this year, a year earlier than planned, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said in an interview with Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German carmaker will set up 12 extra shifts in its plant in Munich in the first-half of next year in order to cope with the high demand for its BMW 3-Series, its works council head told WirtschaftsWoche.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The telecommunications company expects to reap “several billions of euros” in synergies from the merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS Communications, Telekom Chairman Ulrich Lehner told WirtschaftsWoche.

METRO AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The retailer is in talks with several parties interested in buying the east European arm of its Real supermarkets chain, with French rival Auchan as frontrunner, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

SAP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

SAP still aims to make its cloud-computing business profitable by 2015 at the latest, finance director Werner Brandt told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany’s biggest steelmaker plans to launch a 2 billion euro ($2.59 billion) cost cutting programme over the next three years, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Saturday, citing company sources.

German state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn could go to court to demand around 500 million euros of compensation from members of a price-fixing rail track cartel including ThyssenKrupp, Spiegel magazine said. ThyssenKrupp declined comment.

AURUBIS

Indicated unchanged

The copper company plans to reduce its dependence on Europe and will focus on expanding its business in emerging markets, Chief Executive Peter Willbrandt told Handelsblatt.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Europe’s biggest agricultural trading company expects grain prices for next year will continue to rise, Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated unchanged

The business software maker has the financial flexibility to make any acquisition worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), Euro am Sonntag said on Saturday, citing finance director Arnd Zinnhardt.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Christian Clemens, head of TUI Deutschland GmbH, aims to improve the company’s return on sales to 3-3.5 percent in three years from the current 2.5 percent, he said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for December forecast at 6.2. Due 1200 GMT.

