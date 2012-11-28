German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

FRANKFURT - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The engineering group is expected to publish details of the long-awaited spin-off of Osram on Wednesday after its supervisory board meets to set out a future course for the lighting unit.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Deutsche Bank’s compliance chief Stephan Leithner and former board member Hugo Baenziger face skeptical German lawmakers on Wednesday as parliamentarians seek answers about how banks manipulated global benchmark interest rates.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Italian car components maker Sogefi said on Tuesday it has ended talks to buy ThyssenKrupp’s suspension business, Eibach Federn.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Continental board member Nikolai Setzer told German daily Handelsblatt that the auto supplier and tyre maker wants to narrow the gap to competitors Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear by expanding in emerging markets. Continental has a strategy to cut its dependency on Europe by expanding on the American continent.
Metro indicated 1.7 percent lower, Celesio 3.7 percent lower
Family-owned conglomerate Haniel said it would sell down stakes in retailer Metro to 30.01 percent and its stake in drugs distributor Celesio to 50.01 percent as a way to reduce its debt levels to below 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion).
Dow Jones down 0.7 pct, S&P 500 down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
The Nikkei closed 1.2 pct lower.
German preliminary Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for November, seen -0.1 percent mm, and +1.9 percent yy. German preliminary November CPI, seen -0.1 percent mm and +1.9 percent yy.
$1 = 0.7717 euros Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger and Andreas Cremer.