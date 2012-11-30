German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated down 0.2 percent
The drugmaker has filed a suit in the United States against Indian generic drug maker Lupin to prevent it from selling a version of Bayer’s birth-control pill Natazia there.
Indicated down 0.1 percent
Prosecutors are probing former employees of the German steel group over alleged fraud in Eastern Europe, the company said on Friday.
Indicated down 0.5 percent
A lawyer for the carmaker urged a New York state appeals court to overturn a lower court decision allowing 26 hedge funds to sue the German automaker in the state.
Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei up 0.5 pct at Friday’s close.
Germany’s parliament is set to approve a fresh bailout for Greece on Friday in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s authority over her centre-right coalition less than a year before federal elections.
German October retail sales. -2.8 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)