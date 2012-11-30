German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated down 0.2 percent

The drugmaker has filed a suit in the United States against Indian generic drug maker Lupin to prevent it from selling a version of Bayer’s birth-control pill Natazia there.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated down 0.1 percent

Prosecutors are probing former employees of the German steel group over alleged fraud in Eastern Europe, the company said on Friday.

PORSCHE

Indicated down 0.5 percent

A lawyer for the carmaker urged a New York state appeals court to overturn a lower court decision allowing 26 hedge funds to sue the German automaker in the state.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.5 pct at Friday’s close.

EURO ZONE

Germany’s parliament is set to approve a fresh bailout for Greece on Friday in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s authority over her centre-right coalition less than a year before federal elections.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October retail sales. -2.8 pct m/m, -0.8 pct y/y.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)