German stocks - Factors to watch on December 3

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0733 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company is prepared to offer more for public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest than initially planned, a newspaper reported on Monday.

Separately, Europe’s biggest insurer wants to ensure “continuity” on dividends which totaled 4.50 euros per share last year, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing its finance chief.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany’s biggest lender complied with requests from tax authorities to provide information on one of its customers suspected of having deliberately evaded taxes, a spokesman for the bank said.

Werner Wenning will quit the German lender’s supervisory board, Focus reported on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The software group will increase sales beyond an initial goal of 20 billion euros ($26.01 billion) set for 2015, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing an interview with co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline plans to charge a 30-euro premium per passenger for luxury seats on flights of its no-frills Germanwings brand, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing company sources. CEO Christoph Franz will present the plans, due to take effect from January, on Thursday, the magazine said.

Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that the German airline plans to divide the economy class on long-distance routes into standard and premium seats, without citing the source of the information. The company’s management board will inform the supervisory board about the plans on Wednesday, the magazine said.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp executive board member Juergen Claassen asked the German steel group’s supervisory board on Saturday to suspend him from his position “until further notice.”

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Deutsche Post expects record deliveries of mail and parcels during the Christmas shopping season because of growing online bookings, Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing the head of the DHL package division.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The utility may soon quit the Nabucco gas pipeline project and could sell its stake in the scheme to fellow shareholder OMV , a person familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

T-Mobile USA has closed the deal with Crown Castle on the sale and leaseback of its radio towers, which will result in a reduction of Deutsche Telekom’s net debt by the equivalent of around 1.9 billion euros.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated unchanged

Merck Serono, the company’s pharmaceutical arm, said it would team up with an Abu Dhabi firm to produce medicines for the domestic and regional markets, the first multinational of its kind to make branded products in the United Arab Emirates.

EADS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher in Frankfurt

The company confirmed that its French and German shareholders were discussing potential changes to the shareholding structure and corporate governance at the European aerospace and defence group.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German drugs distributor may seek to make further acquisitions from 2014 after taking time out on purchases next year, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing its chief executive.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Saudi Arabia wants to buy several hundred BOXER military vehicles from Germany, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. The vehicles, which can be adapted for different mission types, are made by Artec, a joint-venture of Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegman (KMW).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq -0.06 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November Markit/BME Mfg PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen flat at 46.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)