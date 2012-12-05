German stocks - Factors to watch on December 5

FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Allianz indcated 0.7 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent higher
Hannover Re indicated 0.3 percent higher
The owners of German public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will decide very soon if and how the unit will be put up for sale, one of the owners, the Westfalen-Lippe savings bank association said on Tuesday.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - Nomura has raised the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Markit’s final estimate of German Services PMI is expected at 0853 GMT. According to a Reuters poll of 30 economists, the initial flash reading of 48.0 is expected to be confirmed.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Harro ten Wolde)