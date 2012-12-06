German stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Three key executives at the company, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, are leaving in a major board shake-up largely due to losses at Steel Americas, a flagship project the company is now trying to get rid of.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Three former Deutsche Bank employees have filed complaints with the U.S. securities regulators claiming the bank failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses during the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

DAIMLER, EADS

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

EADS indicated 0.3 percent lower

German carmaker Daimler will sell some of its shares in EADS to German state-owned development bank KfW as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.

Nations in EADS agreed on the biggest shake-up of the European aerospace group since it was founded over a decade ago, opting after years of uneasy cohabitation to put its board and most of its shares beyond public control.

Separately, Daimler is considering increasing its management board to nine members, Financial Times Deutschland said, citing no sources.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company raised its sales growth forecast for both the group and the Consumer business segment to “well over 4 percent” on the back of a strong business performance and higher expectations for 2012, it said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

MetroPCS executives complained on Wednesday that the market is undervaluing its shares ahead of the planned merger with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile USA.

Separately, the company is holding its Capital Markets Day.

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German carmaker expects to grow further next year, despite expected headwinds in the economy, board member for sales Ian Robertson said on Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Lufthansa said it would introduce “premium economy” seats for its intercontinental flights and its category would be placed above its business class but above the classic “economy class”.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Siemens wants its industrial software business to grow faster than the market, partly through acquisitions, board member Siegfried Russwurm told Handelsblatt.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German airline, partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 8.4 percent to 2.07 million in November as it cut capacity 11.6 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders for October due at 1100 GMT, seen up 0.9 percent.

