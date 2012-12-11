German stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 5.9 percent lower

Germany’s top steelmaker posted a 4.7 billion euro ($6.1 billion) net loss for the year as it took a painful write-down on steel mills in the United States and Brazil that it is trying to sell.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Day two of the engineering conglomerate’s “Capital Market Day Energy”.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

November traffic figures expected.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Europe’s largest car maker plans to publish November vehicle sales of its namesake brand.

DOUGLAS

Indicated unchanged

The German retailer aims to restructure its Thalia bookstore division within the next two years for the unit to become profitable on a sustainable level, Chief Executive Henning Kreke told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German ZEW index for December due at 1000 GMT, with economic sentiment forecast at minus 12.0 and current conditions forecast at plus 5.0. German wholesale prices fell 0.7 percent m/m in November and rose 3.2 percent y/y.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

The German railway operator aims for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to 4 billion euros in 2017, up from 2.7 billion now, German business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing the company’s mid-term strategy.

Separately, the company’s Chief Executive Ruediger Grube told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview that an initial public offering (IPO) was a long way off.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)