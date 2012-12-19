German stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Tuesday raised Greece’s sovereign credit rating to B-minus with a stable outlook from selective default, citing Europe’s efforts to keep the country part of the euro.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The drugmaker said its cancer drug Stimuvax did not reach its target of improving survival of lung cancer patients in a late-stage study.

SAP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Top rival Oracle reported fiscal second-quarter revenue and earnings that beat consensus on Tuesday and said it was gaining share against SAP in Europe.

STADA

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

Investor newsletter Platow Brief said late on Tuesday that former Ratiopharm CEO Claudio Albrecht is sounding out whether Stada shareholders would be willing to sell their stock.

TUI AG

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The travel and tourism group reported a better than expected 24 percent jump in full-year profit, as its holidays business and hotels gained market share.

FREENET

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The telecoms provider said it was taking over retailer Gravis, which sells Apple products in Germany, and that it had successfully placed a 120-million-euro promissory note in three tranches.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +2.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Ifo index due 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 102.0 vs prior 101.4, current conditions seen at 108.0 vs 108.1, expectations seen at 96.3 vs 95.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

