German stocks - Factors to watch on December 20

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

IntercontinentalExchange Inc is in talks to buy NYSE Euronext, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, according to a source familiar with the situation.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

An Italian court on Wednesday found Deutsche Bank, among others, guilty of fraud for mis-selling derivatives to Milan that could set a precedent for hundreds of local governments to pursue.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

VW’s commercial vehicles division is aiming for “annual growth of 4-5 percent on average” VW board member responsible for that business, Leif Oestling, told Handelsblatt newspaper.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Australian bank Macquarie has bought a stake in Czech gas grids owned by RWE, which expects the transaction to close in the first quarter. RWE will receive a cash component as part of the deal but did not give any financial details.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The flavour and fragrances maker has signed a joint research and devleopment deal with Probi AB of Sweden. It said it may increase its 14.97 percent stake in Probi further.

BERTELSMANN

The media conglomerate will use organic means and acquisitions to grow its digital business, strategy chief Thomas Hesse told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He added the group would be interested in any bits of EMI that came onto the market.

ROBERT BOSCH

The industrial group does not expect the economic backdrop to get any easier in 2013, CEO Volkmar Denner told FAZ in an interview. He added no decision has yet been made on the solar division.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Nov import prices unchanged m/m, +1.1 pct y/y.

Nov producer prices -0.1 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.

