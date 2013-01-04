German stocks - Factors to watch on January 4

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated down 0.3 pct
Daimler indicated down 0.2 pct
Volkswagen indicated down 0.1 pct
BMW’s U.S. December sales rose 34.8 percent to 43,855 vehicles. Mercedes-Benz USA’s sales totalled 31,372 vehicles for the month, up 12 percent. U.S. sales for Volkswagen’s VW, Audi and Porsche brands rose 31.5 percent.
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Munich Re said it acted as joint lead structuring agent in a $270 million catastrophe bond transaction for Zurich Insurance Group.
Dow Jones down 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.38 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei up 2.82 pct at Friday’s close.
German November retail sales +1.2 pct m/m, -0.9 pct y/y.
Separately, December Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.1.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Victoria Bryan)