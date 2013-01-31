German stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss of 2.6 billion euros hit by hefty litigation and restructuring charges as the bank downsizes to a leaner investment banking environment under new leadership.

BAYER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Bayer said it was “surprised” by the decision of France’s health regulator ANSM to suspend sales of its acne pill Diane 35, which is also used as a contraceptive, adding that it would work to answer any questions the regulator might have.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler Trucks is looking to lay off as many as a tenth of its assembly line workforce in the United States due to a decline in orders for commercial vehicles.

INFINEON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The chip maker reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit as cost savings start to show effect.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

After delivery delays of Siemens’ ICE trains, the head of the high speed rail unit, Ansgar Brockmeyer is stepping aside, a Siemens spokesman said, confirming a report in Handelsblatt newspaper. Brockmeyer’s replacement from Feb. 1 will be Juergen Wilder, currently strategy head at Infrastructure and Cities.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

December retail sales +1.7 pct m/m, -4.7 pct y/y. Reuters consensus forecast was for -0.1 percent m/m and -1.6 percent y/y.

Jobless data for January due 0855 GMT. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 23 economists is for seasonally adjusted unemployment to rise by 8,000.

Preliminary CPI data for January due later in the day, with a Reuters poll showing a consensus forecast of 2.0 percent year-on-year, down from 2.1 percent in December.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Victoria Bryan)